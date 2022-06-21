Previous
Neglected by 2022julieg
Neglected

Working on my mom’s house has taken all my time and energy, leaving my flower beds neglected.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
