175 / 365
Let’s Go to the Beach
Ahhh…I do love a beach. Amelia Island, Florida.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
vacation
MamaBec
ace
Beautiful beach!
Lovely capture.
June 24th, 2022
