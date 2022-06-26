Previous
Morning Catch by 2022julieg
178 / 365

Morning Catch

So many photos to choose from today, but this one represented my morning walk. The pier is 1.5 miles from our hotel, and my goal was to walk there for sunrise. It was a gorgeous morning for a walk, and the sunrise didn’t disappoint.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
