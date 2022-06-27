Previous
Reflections by 2022julieg
Reflections

Thinking of the wonderful few days we have had at this hotel-my favorite memories are of taking long walks on the beach in the evening with my husband, collecting seashells and a shark’s tooth, and visiting with “work” friends I see twice a year.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
