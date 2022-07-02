Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
184 / 365
Back of Camera Peek
Today I set up the tripod and timer and took some family photos at the beach. I took a shot of the back of the camera to be able to post while on vacation.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
184
photos
22
followers
21
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
vacation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close