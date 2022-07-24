Previous
Beauty by 2022julieg
206 / 365

Beauty

It has been so hot here the past week-105 degree days with heat indexes even higher. Many of my flowers are struggling, but my knock out rose is still beautiful.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Julie

