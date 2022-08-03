Previous
Next
Sunlit Sprinklers by 2022julieg
216 / 365

Sunlit Sprinklers

My goal on my morning walk was to find something moving to take a photo of. The sprinklers, beautifully lit by the morning sunrise, caught my eye.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise