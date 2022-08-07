Previous
Yellow by 2022julieg
Yellow

The moment you realize everything you are serving at family dinner is yellow…and then notice your youngest is wearing yellow too. 😬😏😂
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

