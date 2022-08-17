Sign up
230 / 365
A Moment
Today I stopped at the bridge and took a few minutes to engage my senses. The rustling of the wind in the leaves, the ripples in the water, the frogs croaking, the breeze blowing on my face, and the cool 65 degree temp made for a lovely moment.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
230
photos
24
followers
22
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th August 2022 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
senses
365 Project
close