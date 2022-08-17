Previous
Next
A Moment by 2022julieg
230 / 365

A Moment

Today I stopped at the bridge and took a few minutes to engage my senses. The rustling of the wind in the leaves, the ripples in the water, the frogs croaking, the breeze blowing on my face, and the cool 65 degree temp made for a lovely moment.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise