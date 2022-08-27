Sign up
240 / 365
New Visitor
Along with the bees, a few new butterflies have visited the cosmos.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
240
photos
24
followers
22
following
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
butterfly
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 28th, 2022
