Previous
Next
Black Swallowtail by 2022julieg
242 / 365

Black Swallowtail

Today’s visitor (along with numerous wasps and bees) was a gorgeous black swallowtail. I loved the bright blue and orange on his wings.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise