242 / 365
Black Swallowtail
Today’s visitor (along with numerous wasps and bees) was a gorgeous black swallowtail. I loved the bright blue and orange on his wings.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022
