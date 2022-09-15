Previous
Next
sooc Through the Leaves by 2022julieg
259 / 365

sooc Through the Leaves

I used the foliage around the Cosmo to add a natural texture to my photo. This challenge is making me think outside my box!
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise