Twilight by 2022julieg
285 / 365

Twilight

On work days I take my daily walk in the evening. I thought my the mums blooming looked pretty as I approached.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Carol M
Nice shot of your lovely home!
October 12th, 2022  
