285 / 365
Twilight
On work days I take my daily walk in the evening. I thought my the mums blooming looked pretty as I approached.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
285
photos
23
followers
25
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
mums
Carol M
Nice shot of your lovely home!
October 12th, 2022
