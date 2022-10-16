Previous
Bugs and the Bees by 2022julieg
290 / 365

Bugs and the Bees

All of my flowers were covered today with bugs and bees. I’m sure they know a hard freeze is coming tomorrow night! I’m not ready for the freeze to hit and kill the flowers-I have too many to cover and keep safe.
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of the bugs and bee on your pretty flower
October 17th, 2022  
