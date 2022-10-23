Previous
Early Morning by 2022julieg
297 / 365

Early Morning

The only moment I had to take a photo today was early morning while having my coffee. It was a gorgeous start to my difficult day.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
