Previous
Next
Cool Temps and Pretty Leaves by 2022julieg
303 / 365

Cool Temps and Pretty Leaves

Long walks in the fall are fabulous.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise