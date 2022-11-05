Previous
Grateful Day 5 by 2022julieg
310 / 365

Grateful Day 5

I am so grateful today that my son found this wonderful woman. She brings joy into our family. I’m also grateful that they wanted to spend the day with us. ❤️
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

