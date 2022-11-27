Previous
Grateful day 27 by 2022julieg
332 / 365

Grateful day 27

Thankful for all the beauty in our world. And, thankful that so far no one in my household has any Covid symptoms’
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
