Christmas Begins by 2022julieg
351 / 365

Christmas Begins

Today I met with my sister to exchange gifts-the real Christmas Day will be here quickly!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
