351 / 365
Christmas Begins
Today I met with my sister to exchange gifts-the real Christmas Day will be here quickly!
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
Views
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro
16th December 2022 1:05pm
