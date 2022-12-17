Previous
Next
Ready! by 2022julieg
352 / 365

Ready!

Tomorrow my sons will join me and we will make peanut butter balls. I’m not sure how it happened, but it has become a tradition at my house-one I love!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise