Previous
Next
A Busy Day by 2022julieg
Photo 426

A Busy Day

A full day means a quick photo on my quick walk.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise