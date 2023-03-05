Previous
Majestic by 2022julieg
Photo 430

Majestic

My daily walk sometimes leaves me in awe. The sky this morning was magnificent!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Julie

I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
