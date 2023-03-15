Previous
Limited Photo Ops by 2022julieg
Limited Photo Ops

It’s really hard to be immobile and make creative images. 🫤. Sunrise through the window will do for today 🙂
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Julie

@2022julieg
