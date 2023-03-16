Sign up
Photo 441
Comfort Food
It went from warm and springy this morning to snow this evening-so a little warm comfort food was a perfect dinner. And best of all-I was able to move around the kitchen and prepare it myself! Yay for improved mobility 🙂
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Diana
ace
Wonderful that you are able to move around! I like the look of your setup and meal.
March 17th, 2023
