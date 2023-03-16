Previous
Next
Comfort Food by 2022julieg
Photo 441

Comfort Food

It went from warm and springy this morning to snow this evening-so a little warm comfort food was a perfect dinner. And best of all-I was able to move around the kitchen and prepare it myself! Yay for improved mobility 🙂
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful that you are able to move around! I like the look of your setup and meal.
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise