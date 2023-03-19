Previous
Next
Dinner Mess by 2022julieg
Photo 444

Dinner Mess

Family dinner requires all the measuring cups. Tonight’s menu was Sheperd’s Pie, corn bread muffins, and salad.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise