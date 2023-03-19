Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 444
Dinner Mess
Family dinner requires all the measuring cups. Tonight’s menu was Sheperd’s Pie, corn bread muffins, and salad.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
444
photos
23
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th March 2023 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
