In Bloom by 2022julieg
Photo 446

In Bloom

I walked around my yard today trying to get a few shots. Between the wind and not being able to kneel down, I didn’t quite get the shot I wanted. But, how can any shot of sunny daffodils be bad?
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
Photo Details

kali ace
they are something to celebrate
March 22nd, 2023  
