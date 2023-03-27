Previous
Wilted by 2022julieg
Photo 452

Wilted

I walked into our living room today and saw this forgotten bouquet. It’s wilted, but I still thought it had beauty.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
