Photo 454
What’s for Dinner?
Baby broccoli, brown rice pasta with a sprinkle of cheese and green onions on a small plate so I felt like I was eating a lot 🙂
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th March 2023 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
