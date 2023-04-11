Previous
In Bloom by 2022julieg
Photo 467

In Bloom

Sitting on my patio, I smelled lilacs! I didn’t know they were blooming. I walked around the side of the house where the bush is and yes! Many blooms! Just as I took a picture, our sprinkler system came on and I got a bit wet. 😂.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Julie

Lisa Brown
beautiful shot of a beautiful flower
April 12th, 2023  
