Previous
Next
Healthy Eating by 2022julieg
Photo 474

Healthy Eating

The only picture I took today, but it does represent my new way of eating to try to ease the inflammation in my knees. I’m one month in and have to say it’s making a definite difference in how I feel.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Looks so healthy and good. I've also found that eating fresh pineapple helps ease the inflammation in my foot!
April 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise