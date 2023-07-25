Previous
Summer Sunset by 2022julieg
Photo 572

Summer Sunset

A pretty night here in Kansas.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Julie

@2022julieg
oooh, i like this. aces!
July 26th, 2023  
