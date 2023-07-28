Sign up
Previous
Photo 575
Sprawl
It’s 100 degrees outside and she just wants to be outside. Silly girl.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th July 2023 6:24pm
Tags
pebblethepup
*lynn
ace
adorable, beautiful dog
July 29th, 2023
