Previous
Family Dinner & Storm Cleanup by 2022julieg
Photo 584

Family Dinner & Storm Cleanup

Family dinner tonight was pizza delivery after helping our parents clean up their yard after yesterday’s storm. Three truckloads of tree debris and their yard looks much better.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise