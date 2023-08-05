Previous
70MPH Winds by 2022julieg
70MPH Winds

A severe storm blew through early this morning. Lots of tree damage all over town and 12 hours later we are still without power. We lost the top half of one of our favorite trees. Hopefully we can save what’s left.
Julie

