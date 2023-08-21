Sign up
Photo 599
Big Girl Haircut
Pebble had her first big girl haircut today. The puppy fluff is gone, but we love her new look.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
1
1
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
599
photos
27
followers
32
following
164% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st August 2023 11:59am
Tags
pebblethepup
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful girl, those eyelashes are amazing!
August 21st, 2023
