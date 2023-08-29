Community Panels

Sign up
For our towns 150th celebration, several churches painted a panel representing their churches. The finished product was then displayed at the churches for a week during the summer. This week was our week.
29th August 2023
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
