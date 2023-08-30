Previous
Late Summer Color by 2022julieg
Late Summer Color

Most of my flowers have died, and huge parts of our lawn are already turning brown because it has been so hot, but these beauties are still filling my yard with color!
30th August 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
