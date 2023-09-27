Previous
Hurry Up, Mom by 2022julieg
Photo 636

Hurry Up, Mom

Tonight on our walk we met Rory and Prairie, two cocker spaniels in the neighborhood. The evenings are just beautiful this week. And, I love the blue and green-two of my favorite colors together. 🙂
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise