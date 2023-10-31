Sign up
Happy? Halloween
Pebble was not happy…it started as a tutu (a costume request from the little neighbor girls). But…Pebble kept eating it. I finally trimmed it down and attached it to her harness. She eventually got used to it and wore it all evening. 😂
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st October 2023 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pebblethepup
