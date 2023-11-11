Previous
Outside by 2022julieg
Photo 681

Outside

I spent the day cooking for a dinner party, and Pebble spent it hanging outside in her temporary pen. The pen has been a nice change for her-allowing her to be outside without us-but I had to peek often to make sure she was ok.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise