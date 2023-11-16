Sign up
Previous
Photo 686
Morning Light
I’m sitting up today! Yay! And the morning light was so spectacular I walked out the back door for a quick shot.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
2
1
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
November 16th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
November 16th, 2023
