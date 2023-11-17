Previous
Day 5 by 2022julieg
Photo 687

Day 5

Day 5 of Covid. Surely tomorrow will be better? My view today-she is a sweetheart.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Diana ace
She sure looks it, lovely shot of Pebble. I hope you are improving daily.
November 18th, 2023  
