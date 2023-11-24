Previous
Are Your Sure? by 2022julieg
Are Your Sure?

Are you sure I’m not supposed to be on your bed??? Pebble has discovered our comfy bed…she has plenty of her own!
24th November 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
