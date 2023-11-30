Sign up
Previous
Photo 700
Feels like Christmas
After a day spent walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, coffee with a cousin we haven’t seen for years, and a business dinner, we spent a little time Christmas shopping at Bryant Park.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
30th November 2023 8:00pm
Tags
travel
