Feels like Christmas by 2022julieg
Feels like Christmas

After a day spent walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, coffee with a cousin we haven’t seen for years, and a business dinner, we spent a little time Christmas shopping at Bryant Park.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Julie

