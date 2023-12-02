Sign up
Photo 702
Feeling Festive
Being in the city with all the Christmas decor really makes us feel the holiday spirit. Today there were lots of little children going to see Santa, Carols being sung on the library steps, and tons of people out and about.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Julie
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Tags
christmas
