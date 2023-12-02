Previous
Feeling Festive by 2022julieg
Photo 702

Feeling Festive

Being in the city with all the Christmas decor really makes us feel the holiday spirit. Today there were lots of little children going to see Santa, Carols being sung on the library steps, and tons of people out and about.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Julie

My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
