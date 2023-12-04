Previous
One to Share by 2022julieg
Photo 704

One to Share

Busy today so posting the only picture of the day. Dinner and one to share. I’m trying to add some home-cooked meals for my in-laws by doubling recipes and freezing one for their freezer. Today’s menu: shepherd’s pie.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise