Let's Play
Photo 747

Let’s Play

Pebble brings toys over and drops them at our feet when she wants to play. If we are eating, she just piles more beside our chair until we have time to play
16th January 2024

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Dorothy
LOL
January 17th, 2024  
