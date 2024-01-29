Previous
A View by 2022julieg
Photo 759

A View

A view I thought I was done seeing, but we just moved my in-laws to the care home my mom was in.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise