Spree

I have long, narrow feet so when shoe shopping I usually have to buy a size too small so the shoe will stay one my feet unless I order online. We made a stop at the Marmi store in Dallas on our way home from Austin. (A store full of shoes in narrow width). It’s a good thing I’ve been saving my monthly spending money-because I used it today. A pair of beige flats, a pair of black loafers, and a pair of dress sandals. All fit my feet!!!!! (And, I know the blingy tennis shoe is getting wrapped up for my birthday in a few weeks). My feet are so happy.