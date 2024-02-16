Previous
2022julieg
Yellow reminds me of my mom, she loved to wear it and always asked for a new yellow top for her birthday. It’s not a color I can wear, so I enjoy it in other ways!
Julie

My home is in a small town in Kansas.
Dorothy
Beautiful, I love yellow roses.
February 16th, 2024  
